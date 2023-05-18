Closure of W. Topeka road to alternate lanes allowing drivers to pass

By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A closure on a West Topeka road is set to alternate lanes between project phases to allow drivers to continue to pass through the area.

Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Monday, May 22, Sunflower Paving is set to close the outside lanes of SW 29th St. between Wanamaker Rd. and Arrowhead for the initial phase of a mill and overlay project.

Crews noted the project is a continuation of the mill overlay project from Shunga Creek to Arrowhead that was completed in 2022.

According to officials, the closure should be in place for about two weeks before the project switches to closing the inside lanes for another two weeks.

Crews indicated that the full project should take about 40 days, weather allowing. Meanwhile, traffic will be maintained for the entirety of the project.

