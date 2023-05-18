Charges pending after turkey found to be harvested illegally in Saline Co.

SALINE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Formal charges are pending after a landowner in Saline Co. found a turkey carcass on his property line and an investigation found the bird had been harvested illegally.

Game Wardens with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks say that recently they were notified by a concerned resident that a turkey carcass had been found on his property line in Saline Co.

The caller reported no meat had been taken from the bird, however, the tail fan and beard were both missing.

Game Wardens recover a turkey carcass illegally harvested in Saline Co. on May 18, 2023. (Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks)

Following an investigation, officials said the turkey had been harvested by a neighbor at a different spot. It was found that a paper tag was used but the tag was never attached to the bird after it was harvested as required by Saline County ordinance.

Officials noted the untagged carcass was taken back to the Ottawa Co. line where the tail fan and beard were cut and the rest of the bird was ditched in a tree line.

Game Wardens said formal charges remain pending.

