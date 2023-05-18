Charges pending after turkey found to be harvested illegally in Saline Co.

Game Wardens recover parts of a turkey that were illegally harvested in Saline Co. on May 18,...
Game Wardens recover parts of a turkey that were illegally harvested in Saline Co. on May 18, 2023.(Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Formal charges are pending after a landowner in Saline Co. found a turkey carcass on his property line and an investigation found the bird had been harvested illegally.

Game Wardens with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks say that recently they were notified by a concerned resident that a turkey carcass had been found on his property line in Saline Co.

The caller reported no meat had been taken from the bird, however, the tail fan and beard were both missing.

Game Wardens recover a turkey carcass illegally harvested in Saline Co. on May 18, 2023.
Game Wardens recover a turkey carcass illegally harvested in Saline Co. on May 18, 2023.(Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks)

Following an investigation, officials said the turkey had been harvested by a neighbor at a different spot. It was found that a paper tag was used but the tag was never attached to the bird after it was harvested as required by Saline County ordinance.

Officials noted the untagged carcass was taken back to the Ottawa Co. line where the tail fan and beard were cut and the rest of the bird was ditched in a tree line.

Game Wardens said formal charges remain pending.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon Smith-Love (left), Charles Wheat (right)
Investigation yields arrest of 4 after 75+ casings left in S. Topeka bar shooting
Jeffery Arnold
Johnson Co. drug arrest found to be person of interest in Topeka’s 11th murder
A Topeka man who succumbed to his injuries after a shooting in Southwest Topeka has been...
Topeka man identified after succumbs to injuries from shooting in SW Topeka
Anthony Duane Smith.
Topeka man sentenced to prison for death of Wichita woman in Overland Park
A man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning near Dover in Wabaunsee...
Eskridge man, 90, suffers fatal injuries in Tuesday morning crash in Wabaunsee County

Latest News

Purple Heart recipients joined the Mayor of Haysville, Kansas for the signing of the...
Haysville becomes 1 of 7 Purple Heart Cities in the Sunflower State
Midday in Kansas
FILE
Kansas-based regenerative-flour company breaks ground on $2.2M expansion
Dillons Food Stores is partnering with Harvesters - The Community Food Network and Flint Hills...
Harvesters, Flint Hill Breadbasket place donation barrels at Dillons in Manhattan
FILE
Driver hospitalized after thrown over handlebars at Manhattan dirt bike track