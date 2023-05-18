Busy Topeka street set to close for emergency repairs

FILE
FILE(WAVE 3 News)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A busy street in the Capital City is set to close for about three weeks as crews perform emergency repairs.

Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Monday, May 22, crews will completely close SE 29th St. between SE Kansas Pl. and the Landon Nature Trail crossing.

Crews with Fit Excavating said the closure is needed for an emergency storm sewer replacement.

Officials expect the closure to remain in place for about three weeks.

