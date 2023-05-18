Black and White Ball aims to provide night of fun

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group called Topeka Nights Iconic hopes to create fun experiences for local nightlife.

Creater Nyesha Jasper visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details about their next event. It’s the Black and White Ball.

Nyesha said people are encouraged to dress up (a black and white color scheme is encouraged!) for a night of fun. They’ll be featuring DJ Fab with hip hop, R&B and dance music, with some other performances possible and a cash bar available.

The Black & White Ball is 8 p.m. May 26 at The Woodshed, 1901 N. Kansas Ave. Tickets at the door are $20 per couple, $15 for a single. You also may get tickets in advance at https://tniblackandwhiteball.eventbrite.com.

