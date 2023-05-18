4 kids found alive in jungle 17 days after plane crash

The Colombian Armed Forces launched a massive search and rescue operation, supported by dog...
The Colombian Armed Forces launched a massive search and rescue operation, supported by dog units, local indigenous communities, planes and helicopters.(Source: Colombian Military Forces via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Four children survived in the dense Colombian jungle for more than two weeks after a small plane crash that killed three adults.

The news that the children - ages 13, 9, 4 and 11 months old – were found alive after surviving a May 1 plane crash was tweeted Thursday by Colombian President Gustavo Petro.

Authorities say search teams were able to track the children to a small encampment, where they had made a simple shelter with sticks and leaves, according to a statement from the Colombian Civil Aviation Authority, also called Aerocivil.

A trail of small objects, such as hair scrunchies, plastic wrappings and baby bottles, led the...
A trail of small objects, such as hair scrunchies, plastic wrappings and baby bottles, led the Colombian Armed Forces to the missing group of children.(Source: Colombian Civil Aviation Authority via CNN)

A trail of small objects, such as hair scrunchies, plastic wrappings and baby bottles, led the Colombian Armed Forces to the missing group.

Aerocivil says three adult bodies were found in the wreckage of the small Cessna plane that crashed in the “deep jungle” region of Gauviare in Southern Colombia.

The Colombian Armed Forces launched a massive search and rescue operation, supported by dog units, local indigenous communities, planes and helicopters, which flew over the region broadcasting a message recorded by the children’s grandmother.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon Smith-Love (left), Charles Wheat (right)
Investigation yields arrest of 4 after 75+ casings left in S. Topeka bar shooting
Jeffery Arnold
Johnson Co. drug arrest found to be person of interest in Topeka’s 11th murder
A Topeka man who succumbed to his injuries after a shooting in Southwest Topeka has been...
Topeka man identified after succumbs to injuries from shooting in SW Topeka
A man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning near Dover in Wabaunsee...
Eskridge man, 90, suffers fatal injuries in Tuesday morning crash in Wabaunsee County
Anthony Duane Smith.
Topeka man sentenced to prison for death of Wichita woman in Overland Park

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 6AM
FILE - A liquid carbon dioxide containment unit stands outside the fabrication building of...
Biden administration invests in carbon capture, upping pressure on industry to show results
An Emporia woman was transported to a Topeka hospital following a minivan-deer collision late...
Minivan-deer crash on turnpike south of Topeka sends Emporia woman to hospital
A Lebo man was hospitalized following a hit-and-run crash late Wednesday afternoon near S.W....
Lebo man hospitalized after hit-and-run crash in Shawnee County
Lilith, a stripper at Star Garden Topless Dive Bar, talks about the drive to unionize.
Dancers at Los Angeles bar to become only unionized strippers in US after 15-month battle