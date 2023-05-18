2 more arrests made in Victoria’s Bar shooting totaling 6 in all

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two more arrests have been made in connection to the shooting at Victoria’s Bar bringing the total number of those accused of being involved to six.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday, May 18, that two more arrests have been made in a weekend shooting at Victoria’s Bar that left one victim with gunshot wounds to their head and torso and more than 75 casings on the ground.

Top from left to right: Leon Smith-Love I, Charles Wheat, Kathryn Hazelwood Bottom from left to right: Storm Morgan, Shawn Ray, Jason Blenden Sr. (Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)

The Sheriff’s Office said that on Wednesday, Shawn M. Ray, 39, and Storm M. Morgan, 30, both of Topeka, were arrested in connection to the shooting.

Ray was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Aggravated assault - use of a deadly weapon

Criminal discharge of a firearm - recklessly at an occupied vehicle

Interference with law enforcement - conceal, alter or destroy evidence in a felony case

Morgan was booked on:

Criminal discharge of a firearm - recklessly at an occupied vehicle

Both Morgan and Ray remain behind bars with no bond listed and no court appearance set.

The Sheriff’s Office had already taken four others in custody in connection to the case - Leon D. Smith-Love I, 28, Charles D. Wheat, 43, Kathryn R. Hazelwood, 26, and Jason M. Blenden Sr., 49, all of Topeka.

As of Thursday, Smith-Love, Morgan and Ray remained behind bars. All others have since bonded out.

The arrests were made in connection to the May 14 early-morning shooting at Victoria’s Bar. Officials were called to the bar and found more than 75 casings while others were called to a nearby business where the victim was found with gunshot wounds to the head and torso. The victim was rushed to the hospital and has since been released.

