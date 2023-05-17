Woman suffers smoke inhalation in fire north of Topeka

13 NEWS Phil Anderson Live
By Phil Anderson
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was transported to a local hospital after she suffered smoke inhalation in a house fire Wednesday morning just north of Topeka, authorities said.

The blaze was reported around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday at 2300 N.W. 46th Terrace.

Officials at the scene said a bathroom ceiling fan shorted out and caught fire, filling the house with smoke.

A family member came home and alerted a woman who was asleep in the home’s lower level.

The woman then was treated at the scene by American Medical Response ambulance crews before being taken to the hospital.

The woman’s injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening.

Crews from the Soldier Township Fire Department used a large fan to ventilate the house of smoke.

