Wichita man indicted for methamphetamine trafficking

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita man has been indicted for methamphetamine trafficking.

U.S. Department of Justice District of Kansas said a federal grand jury in Wichita returned an indictment charging a Kansas man on drug trafficking charges.

According to court documents, the U.S. Department of Justice indicated that Noel Carias Marin, 47, of Wichita, was indicted on four counts of distribution of methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Marin has been known to also go by the name Ruben Gonzalez Lopez.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Ola Odeyemi and Katie Andrusak are prosecuting the case.

