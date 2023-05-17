Wednesday forecast: Nicest day of the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After some early morning fog, plenty of sun is expected today with highs 10-15 degrees warmer than yesterday. A storm system to end the week will increase chances for rain with non-severe t-storms especially Thursday night into Friday morning.

Taking Action:

Rain with a few isolated t-storms are possible tomorrow afternoon especially toward north-central KS before overspreading northeast KS Thursday night.

Rain will mainly impact northeast KS Friday morning with dry conditions by the afternoon. Even if rain does linger a bit in the afternoon hours for some, it will likely be dry for the entire area by 6pm for any Friday evening plans you might have.



Overall the 8 day forecast will bring comfortable temperatures and one storm system that will bring rain to the area. The only factor that brings a bit of a low confidence to the forecast is the extent of cloud cover this weekend. One model has completely sunny skies while the other model has a few more clouds at times so will keep it mostly sunny vs sunny for the official forecast.

Normal High: 77/Normal Low: 55 (WIBW)

Today: Patchy morning fog otherwise plenty of sun with a few clouds developing in the afternoon. Highs in the low 80s. Winds NW/E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds SE/S around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Increasing Clouds. Slight chance for a few showers/storms mainly toward north-central KS mainly in the afternoon but morning rain can’t be ruled out. Highs in the low-mid 80s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Showers/storms will be likely Thursday night for many spots before winding down Friday morning. Friday will be cooler with highs in the upper 60s-low 70s with a northerly wind gusting around 25 mph.

The winds relax for the entire weekend, 5-10 mph both days with a northerly wind Saturday and a southerly wind Sunday. This will lead to Sunday being the warmer day but fantastic weather both days to enjoy any outdoor events you plan on attending.

The gradual warming trend continues for the first half of next week with a low chance for rain Tuesday/Wednesday but confidence is low on details so right now will keep it dry in the official 8 day but something to monitor. It is very possible most if not the entire week is dry.

