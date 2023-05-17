Two K-State students awarded competitive leadership program scholarships

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Kansas State University students were awarded competitive University Nuclear Leadership Program scholarships (UNLP).

K-State announced that Brian Simon, from Wichita, and Steven Warne, from Richmond, Minn., both juniors in mechanical engineering with the nuclear option, were awarded two of the 124 scholarships and fellowships presented by the organization for the 2023-2024 school year.

K-State indicated the scholarships were offered through the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Nuclear Energy. The scholarships provide $10,000 for students attending four-year universities and pursuing degrees in science and engineering disciplines related to nuclear energy.

Department of Energy Under Secretary for Science and Innovation Geri Richmond shared a comment about the degree program.

“Nuclear energy is a vital tool for meeting the nation’s bold climate and energy goals,” said Richmond. “To ensure its continued development and deployment, we must empower the next generation of diverse, nuclear energy leaders.”

K-State noted the UNLP’s mission is to attract qualified students to the nuclear science and engineering field in support of the Office of Nuclear Energy’s broader goals of meeting U.S. energy, environmental and economic needs through nuclear energy science and technology.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.