Two K-State students awarded competitive leadership program scholarships

Two Kansas State University students were awarded competitive University Nuclear Leadership...
Two Kansas State University students were awarded competitive University Nuclear Leadership Program scholarships (UNLP).
By Shayndel Jones
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Kansas State University students were awarded competitive University Nuclear Leadership Program scholarships (UNLP).

K-State announced that Brian Simon, from Wichita, and Steven Warne, from Richmond, Minn., both juniors in mechanical engineering with the nuclear option, were awarded two of the 124 scholarships and fellowships presented by the organization for the 2023-2024 school year.

K-State indicated the scholarships were offered through the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Nuclear Energy. The scholarships provide $10,000 for students attending four-year universities and pursuing degrees in science and engineering disciplines related to nuclear energy.

Department of Energy Under Secretary for Science and Innovation Geri Richmond shared a comment about the degree program.

“Nuclear energy is a vital tool for meeting the nation’s bold climate and energy goals,” said Richmond. “To ensure its continued development and deployment, we must empower the next generation of diverse, nuclear energy leaders.”

K-State noted the UNLP’s mission is to attract qualified students to the nuclear science and engineering field in support of the Office of Nuclear Energy’s broader goals of meeting U.S. energy, environmental and economic needs through nuclear energy science and technology.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-70 westbound is scheduled to be closed on May 20 and May 21.
Westbound I-70 to be closed this weekend
A Topeka man who succumbed to his injuries after a shooting in Southwest Topeka has been...
Topeka man identified after succumbs to injuries from shooting in SW Topeka
A man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning near Dover in Wabaunsee...
Eskridge man, 90, suffers fatal injuries in Tuesday morning crash in Wabaunsee County
A family in Shawnee County is searching for justice after they say a trip to the zoo ended when...
Shawnee Co. family says trip to the zoo ends in heart break after dog found dead
FILE
Man accused of rape, giving alcohol to minors remains behind bars in Riley Co.

Latest News

Chair of the Kress Foundation of Art History at University of Kansas, David Cateforis, worked...
KU professor writes textbook for modern art
A Wichita man has been indicted for methamphetamine trafficking.
Wichita man indicted for methamphetamine trafficking
Dollar tree arrest
Arrest made after vehicle reported stolen found in Central Topeka
One person is in custody after a stolen vehicle was found in Central Topeka on May 17, 2023.
Arrest made after vehicle reported stolen found in Central Topeka