Topeka’s Chick-fil-A starts construction on new drive-thru canopy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Capital City’s Chick-fil-A is getting a facelift complete with a new drive-thru canopy and parking lot design.

Officials at the Chick-fil-A on 17th and Wanamaker Rd. in Topeka say that while it has been a journey getting creative with how best to serve customers in the drive-thru, on May 7, it started construction on a new drive-thru canopy.

Chick-fil-A indicated that the new canopy will include heaters and fans for employees and drivers as well. It will provide cover for when customers roll down their windows to place orders as well as on the meal delivery side.

Officials noted that the facility will remain open throughout the process. The project will also include parking lot enhancements and a new layout.

According to the owners, the new parking lot flow will make it easier for drivers to navigate the lot so employees can serve them as quickly as possible. Some parking will be lost during the process.

