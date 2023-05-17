Topekans gear up for 5K to promote awareness of mental health needs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Those around the Capital City are gearing up to walk 5 kilometers to promote awareness of and raise money for mental health needs.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Kansas announced on Wednesday, May 17, that it has partnered with Topeka Public Schools USD 501 to host the annual NAMIWalks Kansas - sponsored by CareSource. The walk will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, at Topeka West High School, 2001 SW Fairlawn Rd.

NAMI noted that the 5K walk will bring Kansas together from across the state to raise money and awareness for mental health needs.

According to NAMI, the event will be honorarily chaired by S.J. Hazim, the local community connector and entrepreneur. Speakers include Mayor Mike Padilla as well as Damon Parker with the Jones Project. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. with presentations beginning at 8:45.

NAMI said food will be provided for free by Hog Wild Pit BBQ following the walk.

The organization indicated that there are more than 178 participants and 46 teams registered with the goal to raise about $200,000 to help mental health services, promote awareness of mental health, reduce stigma, build community and let others know they are not alone.

“Every journey begins with that first step,” said Dr. Sherrie Vaughn, executive director of NAMI Kansas. “Through NAMIWalks’ public, active display of support for people affected by mental illness, we are changing our communities and ensuring that help and hope are available for those in need.”

CareSource said it is passionate about mental health and addressing care for the whole person.

“CareSource knows NAMI Kansas is an invaluable resource for navigating complex health care systems,” said Dr. Sandra Berg, senior director of behavioral health at CareSource. “Individuals on Medicaid often face additional barriers to accessing quality behavioral health care. Supporting NAMI is a way for us to ensure that everyone can receive the care and support they need to thrive.”

NAMI noted that local wellness and mental health resources will be available at the walk. For more information or to register, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.