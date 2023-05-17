Topeka West tennis reflects on 5A State win

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka West boys tennis won its first 5A State title in program history on Saturday in Arkansas City.

Star doubles duo Ian and Miles Cusick led the Chargers to the win, as they were also crowned back-to-back doubles champions.

”One thing that I can say we’re able to do is play when it counts,” said Ian Cusick.

As graduating seniors, it was a pretty great way to end their high school careers.

“Obviously having a twin brother is really different than almost everybody else’s experience,” Ian said. “Just a really special person to share that with.”

The Cusicks were up against two brothers from Arkansas City who had beat them three times in the regular season. The twins clearly picked the right time to play their best tennis.

“We hadn’t beat them in a high school match until the State finals. So to just finally get that win where it counted, it’s just really special,” Miles said.

But the two say their doubles win wasn’t the best part of the weekend, it was getting the overall team victory for the first time in Charger history.

“That’s the most important thing for me. Obviously for my coach, who never won a state title as a team, the school had never won a state title,” Ian said.

“We knew from the beginning of the year that we had a chance to do it,” added Miles.

It was a special, one-of-a-kind moment for their coach, Kurt Davids.

“It’s kinda surreal, hasn’t settled in yet. Getting texts and emails and calls from everybody with congratulations. It’s been weird,” said Coach Davids.

To be there, the twins missed their graduation ceremony.

“I don’t think I really care because we were able to take home the title,” Miles said.

The third senior on the six-man team, Carter Cool, had to miss out on giving his Valedictorian speech to be in Arkansas City.

“I did get to give a little one (speech) to some of my classmates, but I was a little bummed that I didn’t get to give my speech at graduation,” Cool said.

Carter’s performance at singles ultimately helped seal the win, so it was pretty worth it.

“It meant the world to my team and to me to be there for them,” he said. “I’d so much rather be State Champs than give a four minute speech at graduation.”

