Topeka man sentenced to prison for death of Wichita woman in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from the Capital City has been sentenced to prison for the death of a Wichita woman while the pair was in Overland Park.

Johnson County Court Public Access Records indicate that on Tuesday, May 16, Anthony D. Smith, 46, of Topeka, was sentenced to prison in Johnson Co. District Court for involuntary manslaughter.

Court records indicated that Smith has been sentenced to 4 years and 3 months in prison.

In March, Smith pled guilty to the charge for a deal to drop a second-degree murder charge he had originally faced. The charges stem from the March 2022 death of Sharell Holloman, of Wichita, in Overland Park.

Around 6 a.m. on March 20, 2022, officials were called to the 9700 block of W 145th Ter. with reports of a shooting. Holloman was quickly found with life-threatening gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital. However, she was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

