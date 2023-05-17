Topeka man given life sentence for child sex crimes
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County District Attorney has sentenced a Topeka man convicted of child sex crimes.
Shawnee County District Attorney Michael Kagay announced that David Marks Jr. was sentenced following a Jury Trial conviction in February. Marks was given two life sentences — one for aggravated criminal sodomy and the other for aggravated indecent liberties with a child under 14.
Neither sentence carries a chance at parole.
