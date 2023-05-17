TCT previews productions for 2023-24 season

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS got a look Tuesday night at the upcoming productions at the Topeka Civic Theater.

The theater held its annual teasers Tuesday night, showcasing productions being put on by TCT and Helen Hocker Theater for the 2023-24 season.

TCT President Vickie Brokke says audiences are in for a great show this year.

“We have a lineup that is just going to excite everyone and experiences that we’ve not had before,” Brokke said. “Everything we’re doing on our main stage is new to us. We’ve never done it before, so all of our patrons are going to find many things they can be excited about.”

Shows this year include 9-to-5, School of Rock, and Shrek the Musical.

