Shawnee Co. Parks & Rec plans programs to explore area trails

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You might not realize it but Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation has 60 miles of trails for you to enjoy. Nearly half of those are nature trails.

Recreation leader Devin Cooper has organized a dozen hikes in the months ahead as a fun way for you to explore them. She visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of the programs.

Watch the interview to hear some of the special programs she has planned and what the whole family can experience.

Most hikes begin at 6:30 p.m. There is a $3 fee. Pre-registration is required at parks.snco.us

Hike schedule (Watch Facebook for any weather updates or other schedule changes):

May 19, June 16, July 4 & 21, Aug. 18: Shawnee North

May 22: Dornwood Park

June 3: National Hiking Day - 8:30/11:30 a.m. Skyline Park

June 8: Tornado Talk at Skyline Park (7pm talk)

June 12: Life in Westlake, Gage Park

July 17: Ted Ensley Gardens at Lake Shawnee

July 20: Warde-Meade Botanical Garden

Aug. 14: Garfield Park

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.