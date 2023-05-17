Salt Lake City driver falls asleep at the wheel, flips pickup on Kansas interstate

By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 8:43 AM CDT
BUTLER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Salt Lake City driver was injured when he fell asleep at the wheel and flipped his pickup on a Kansas interstate.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around noon on Tuesday, May 16, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 80 on northbound I-35 in Butler Co. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2003 Toyota pickup truck driven by Kerry Sanford, 59, of Salt Lake City, had veered off the road to the left when Sanford fell asleep at the wheel.

KHP said this caused the pickup to flip over and hit a fence.

Officials noted that Sanford sustained suspected minor injuries but was not taken to a hospital. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

