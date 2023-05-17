Riley County Community Baby Shower to provide resources for parents

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Health Department will host its 2nd annual Community Baby Shower to provide resources for parents.

Riley County Health Department announced expecting and new parents can join the Community Baby Shower from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on June 3 at the Family and Child Resource Center located at 2101 Claflin Ave. The event will be held rain or shine.

Riley County Health Department said registration is not required to attend the event but it’s highly recommended as safe sleep bundles will be available to families completing safe sleep training while supplies last. The safe sleep bundle includes a Pack and Play, safe sleep sack, and pacifier. Safe sleep training, resources and books will be available in English and Spanish at the event. Resources are intended for expecting families or infants up to 12 months of age.

Community partners will present with parenting resources and educational materials along with light snacks, games and fun. The Maternal and Child Health (MCH)program will have certified safe sleep instructors at the event. Families are encouraged to attend together and children of all ages are welcome.

As of May 16, almost 50 people have registered for the event.

Maternal and Child Health Supervisor Breva Spencer shared a comment about the event.

“Educating the community on safe sleep is a priority for the Maternal and Child Health program,” said Spencer. “Based off last year’s Community Baby Shower data, the event was a success as there were statistically significant changes in participants’ intention to sleep their baby on their back after the event. Additionally, there was a higher than usual increase in knowledge of local resources for tobacco cessation and breastfeeding. We hope the event will bring education and awareness and decrease sleep-related deaths in Riley County by providing safe sleep bundles to the community.”

The event is made possible through a grant from the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation.

Register by calling 785-776-4779 ext. 7621 or fill out the forms online.

Registration forms in ENGLISH at https://pdf.ac/15UMBJ.

Registration forms in SPANISH at https://pdf.ac/2nnKJL

Riley County Health Department noted registration forms are filled out on PDF filler. The forms are easier to fill out on a computer but can also be filled out on a mobile device.

Find more information about the Community Baby Shower and Maternal and Child health online at www.RileyCountyKS.gov by calling (785) 776-4779 ext. 7664.

