North Carolina man sentenced to prison, must register as lifetime sex offender

WABAUNSEE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A North Carolina man has been sentenced to prison for crimes involving a child.

The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that Derrick Yarnell Mayfield, 21, of Henderson, N.C., was sentenced to 41 months in prison. His sentence includes lifetime sex offender registration and lifetime post-release supervision.

In October 2022, the then 20-year-old Mayfield had flown from North Carolina to Kansas to meet a young girl in Wabaunsee County. Upon investigation, Mayfield was arrested for the following:

Aggravated indecent liberties with a child

Contributing to a child’s misconduct

Unlawful visual depiction of a child

Mayfield has been held in the Wabaunsee County Jail on a $50,000 bond since then.

Wabaunsee County authorities also formally recognized and commended the following for their efforts during the investigation:

USD330 SRO Angie King WBSO

USD329 SRO Steve Bundy WBSO

Detective Dalton Rorabaugh WBSO

Cpl. Ricky Williams WBSO

WBSO Jennifer Hiegert

