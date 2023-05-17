Missing girl found because of Netflix’s ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ reunites with father

Kayla Unbehaun was in her mother's custody at the time of her disappearance in 2017.
By Stephanie Wade
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) – A 9-year-old girl who went missing for six years before being found in North Carolina last week thanks to a Netflix show was reunited with her father.

Kayla Unbehaun, now 15 years old, was in the care of her mother, Heather Unbehaun, when she went missing in July 2017.

Kayla was last seen at a Fourth of July parade in Wheaton, Illinois, according to a GoFundMe account made shortly after her disappearance.

Kayla was discovered as missing when her father, Ryan Iserka, went to pick her up from her mother. Iserka reportedly had full custody of Kayla at the time while Unbehaun only had visitation rights.

According to officials, Unbehaun was arrested Saturday in Asheville, North Carolina, on a fugitive charge.

According to investigators, a store manager at Plato’s Closet said she recognized Kayla there from watching an episode of “Unsolved Mysteries” on Netflix and called police.

Kayla was kept in care of the North Carolina Division of Social Services before being reunited with her father this week.

Copyright 2023 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-70 westbound is scheduled to be closed on May 20 and May 21.
Westbound I-70 to be closed this weekend
A Topeka man who succumbed to his injuries after a shooting in Southwest Topeka has been...
Topeka man identified after succumbs to injuries from shooting in SW Topeka
A man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning near Dover in Wabaunsee...
Eskridge man, 90, suffers fatal injuries in Tuesday morning crash in Wabaunsee County
A family in Shawnee County is searching for justice after they say a trip to the zoo ended when...
Shawnee Co. family says trip to the zoo ends in heart break after dog found dead
FILE
Man accused of rape, giving alcohol to minors remains behind bars in Riley Co.

Latest News

The measure is expected to be challenged and will serve as a testing ground for the TikTok-free...
Montana becomes 1st state to ban TikTok; law likely to be challenged
The Capital City’s Chick-fil-A is getting a facelift complete with a new drive-thru canopy and...
Topeka’s Chick-fil-A starts construction on new drive-thru canopy
Charges have been filed against a convicted felon in connection to a Topeka homicide that...
Charges filed against convicted felon in connection to Topeka homicide
Painted circles mark locations where evidence related to a deadly shooting was collected in...
New Mexico gunman who killed 3 wore bulletproof vest, left note
13 News at Six