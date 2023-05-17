Medal of Valor to be given to one as two deputies honored during memorial

Benjamin Davidson (left), Gregory Stubbs (right).
Benjamin Davidson (left), Gregory Stubbs (right).(Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Medal of Valor will be posthumously given to one late Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s deputy as another is also honored for his heroism.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says that beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 18, officials will honor and remember two fallen deputies - Benjamin Davidson and Gregory Stubbs.

The Sheriff’s Office said Davidson will also be posthumously awarded a Medal of Valor. He will be honored at Mount Auburn Cemetery, 916 SE California Ave. Meanwhile, Stubbs will be honored at Lynn Creek Cemetery, 2038 SE 61st St. at 10 a.m.

Deputy Davidson was killed in the line of duty about 90 years ago. On Nov. 28, 1933, he was attacked by four inmates while on duty at the county jail when he opened a door to hand a pack of cigarettes to an inmate and black pepper was thrown in his face. The inmates attacked him and took his firearm as Cecil Thornbrugh shot Davidson multiple times.

When the other three inmates - all teenagers - saw how the fight ended, the Sheriff’s Office said they returned to their cells. Davidson is now healed a hero as he gave his life to end a jailbreak. He was also commended as “one of the most loyal employees” by then-Sheriff Dean Rogers.

In 1998, the Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Stubbs - a 10-year veteran - perished as the result of a heart attack following a drug raid. Current Sheriff Brian Hill said he knew Stubbs early in his own law enforcement career.

“He was hardworking, he was compassionate, he was an individual that everyone wanted to be around and work with,” Sheriff Hill remembered.

Stubbs left behind his wife and four daughters. He was 34 when he died.

