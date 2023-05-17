Manhattan adventure seeker takes step up in professional realm

Marcia Rozell
Marcia Rozell(Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One adventure seeker in the Manhattan area has taken a step up in the professional realm and will now lead the city’s Visitors Bureau.

The Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce announced on Wednesday, May 17, that it has dubbed the next leader of its Convention and Visitors Bureau. Marcia Rozell will head the department also known as Visit Manhattan.

The announcement was made by Jason Smith, president and CEO of the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce, at the Tuesday Board of Directors meeting. Rozell has served with CVB since 2008 in a vast array of roles - most recently as the sports and leisure sale manager.

Officials noted the decision was made following a national search that began in January after longtime director Karen Hibbard announced her retirement.

“After interviewing candidates with a variety of experiences from locations across the region, it became clear that Marcia was the best candidate to lead our program into the future,” Smith said. “She has a strong passion for Manhattan and will bring that passion to her new role. We are at a critical point in our community with new assets being built that will attract visitors from across the world. Marcia is the right person to lead the organization in this transition and I look forward to seeing what the next few years will bring for our community.”

Officials indicated that Rozell is an avid outdoor adventure seeker and loves to promote the city. As director, she will lead the day-to-day activities of Manhattan’s lead tourism organization. She will use her Bachelor’s and Master of Science degrees in Animal Science to educate visitors about the importance of agriculture.

“Visit Manhattan has a solid foundation on which we can build to reach even more visitors to experience our amazing community,” Rozell said. “I’m excited for the opportunity to lead our tourism team in the role of Director. I look forward to finding new and creative ways to promote our vibrant community and to connect our out-of-town guests with our local businesses.”

Rozell and her husband, Tim, have two grown and married children who live around the globe and two active dogs.

