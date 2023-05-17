Man, 32, arrested in Tuesday afternoon robbery in central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man has been arrested in connection with a Tuesday afternoon robbery in central Topeka, authorities said.

The arrested man was identified as Donald L. Davis, 32, of Topeka.

According to police, an aggravated robbery was reported around 2:29 p.m. Tuesday in the area of the 1100 block of S.W. Washburn Avenue.

Davis was later arrested as a result of the investigation, police said.

Davis then was booked into the Shawnee county Jail in connection with aggravated robbery; aggravated assault; criminal possession of a weapon by a felon; kidnaping; theft; and a Jackson County arrest warrant.

Anyone with information on this incident may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or Topeka police detectives at 785-368-9400.

