Lithium-ion battery involved in City of Wichita electric bus fire

The Wichita Fire Department responded to the Wichita Transit Center early Wednesday morning...
The Wichita Fire Department responded to the Wichita Transit Center early Wednesday morning after an electric bus with a lithium ion caught fire.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Fire Department is investigating an early morning electric bus fire. It happened around 1:30 a.m. at the City of Wichita maintenance facility.

Crews said the fire involved lithium-ion batteries, but the bus was not being charged at the time.

No one was hurt in the fire. The city said the loss was limited to the bus, and the maintenance facility sustained minor damage. All transit services are operating on schedule.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

I-70 westbound is scheduled to be closed on May 20 and May 21.
Westbound I-70 to be closed this weekend
A Topeka man who succumbed to his injuries after a shooting in Southwest Topeka has been...
Topeka man identified after succumbs to injuries from shooting in SW Topeka
A man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning near Dover in Wabaunsee...
Eskridge man, 90, suffers fatal injuries in Tuesday morning crash in Wabaunsee County
A family in Shawnee County is searching for justice after they say a trip to the zoo ended when...
Shawnee Co. family says trip to the zoo ends in heart break after dog found dead
FILE
Man accused of rape, giving alcohol to minors remains behind bars in Riley Co.

Latest News

FILE
$65 million granted to Kansas healthcare facilities to expand services, reach
NAMI Walks Kansas preview
Topekans gear up for 5K to promote awareness of mental health needs
The World Applied Anthropology Congress (WAAC) will meet at the University of Kansas campus...
KU to host World Applied Anthropology Congress
FILE
Fallen Kansas law enforcement officers honored on Senate Floor
Donald Davis
Man, 32, arrested in Tuesday robbery in central Topeka