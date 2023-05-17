At least two hospitalized, seriously injured following rollover crash on I-70

FILE
FILE(Gray)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - At least two people were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a rollover crash on Interstate 70 in western Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:35 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 70.8 on eastbound I-70 - about one-mile northeast of Highway 83 - with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2000 Ford Explorer driven by Madison R. Norton, 20, of Park, had been headed east on the interstate when the driver’s side back tire blew.

KHP said the blown tire caused Norton to lose control of the SUV which started to roll. The vehicle crashed into the median where it landed.

Officials said Norton was taken to Citizens Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Her passenger, Taylor D. Bunch, 25, of Wallace, was taken to Logan Co. Hospital also with suspected serious injuries. However, she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

KHP noted that a juvenile was present in the SUV at the time of the crash, but has not released any information regarding injuries or their identity.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-70 westbound is scheduled to be closed on May 20 and May 21.
Westbound I-70 to be closed this weekend
A family in Shawnee County is searching for justice after they say a trip to the zoo ended when...
Shawnee Co. family says trip to the zoo ends in heart break after dog found dead
A Topeka man who succumbed to his injuries after a shooting in Southwest Topeka has been...
Topeka man identified after succumbs to injuries from shooting in SW Topeka
The Topeka Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 3500 block of SW Kerry Ave.
TPD investigates homicide shooting in south Topeka
FILE
Carbondale woman’s vehicle impaled by guardrail after hydroplane incident

Latest News

FILE
Salt Lake City driver falls asleep at the wheel, flips pickup on Kansas interstate
Jeffery Arnold
Johnson Co. traffic stop leads to arrest in Topeka’s 11th homicide
FILE
East Topeka street set to close as crews repair sewer line
Anthony Duane Smith.
Topeka man sentenced to prison for death of Wichita woman in Overland Park