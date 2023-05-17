At least two hospitalized, seriously injured following rollover crash on I-70

THOMAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - At least two people were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a rollover crash on Interstate 70 in western Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9:35 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 70.8 on eastbound I-70 - about one-mile northeast of Highway 83 - with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2000 Ford Explorer driven by Madison R. Norton, 20, of Park, had been headed east on the interstate when the driver’s side back tire blew.

KHP said the blown tire caused Norton to lose control of the SUV which started to roll. The vehicle crashed into the median where it landed.

Officials said Norton was taken to Citizens Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Her passenger, Taylor D. Bunch, 25, of Wallace, was taken to Logan Co. Hospital also with suspected serious injuries. However, she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

KHP noted that a juvenile was present in the SUV at the time of the crash, but has not released any information regarding injuries or their identity.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.