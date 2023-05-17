Lawrence Police Department to conduct DUI Saturation Patrol

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Kansas Police Department (LKPD) will conduct a DUI Saturation Patrol on Friday, May 19 throughout the city limits of Lawrence.

LKPD said they conduct these specialized patrols regularly, specifically looking for motorists who exhibit signs of impaired driving and other traffic violations. The purpose of the DUI Saturation Patrol is to reduce the risk of DUI crashes by removing impaired drivers from the roadway and to encourage the community to designate a sober driver.

LKPD indicated if stopped for a traffic violation, officers will perform field sobriety testing on motorists who show signs of alcohol and drug consumption and appropriate action will be taken.

LKPD said they are partially funded through the Kansas Department of Transportation.

LKPD noted officers urge drivers to designate a sober driver and remind motorists to buckle up, every trip, every time.

