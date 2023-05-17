Kansas abortion opponent dies in Nebraska plane crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A long-time conservative and Kansas abortion opponent died Tuesday afternoon in a plane crash in Holt County, Nebraska.

The Holt County Sheriff’s Office said several crews responded to the reported crash around 1:03 p.m. on May 16. The crash was located four miles east, two miles north and 1.2 miles east of Chambers, Nebraska.

The pilot, identified as 69-year-old Mark Gietzen, of Wichita, Kan., was pronounced dead on the scene. The aircraft was identified as a 1963 Cessna 172.

The sheriff’s office said the aircraft had flown from Newton, Kan., and was en route to North Dakota at the time of the crash.

The sheriff’s office secured the crash scene. Investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) arrived Wednesday morning at the crash site. The cause of the crash is undetermined.

Gietzen’s Life

Gietzen is most well known for his decades of activism against abortion, particularly during what came to be known as the “Summer of Mercy” in 1991.

Identified as a staunch conservative, and a former leader of the Sedgwick County Republican Party, Gietzen helped drive a shift in local politics, converting once long-time Democratic seats into GOP strongholds.

Gietzen served as the chairman of the Kansas Coalition for Life, a group opposing abortion in Kansas.

Just last year, Gietzen led an effort to force a recount of the August vote on what was called the “Value them Both” amendment. Voters rejected that amendment which sought to clarify that the state constitution did not protect the right to an abortion.

In a post on Facebook, the Kansas Republican Party asked for prayers for Gietzen’s family.

“Prayers for Mark, his family, and his friends are encouraged at this challenging time,” reads the post. “Mark was known, loved and respected by many across Kansas for his endless efforts to save babies from abortion. His presence, determination and hard work will be greatly missed.”

Funeral arrangements for Gietzen are pending.

