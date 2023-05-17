K-State’s Neighbors picked for USA National Team Training

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One of the best relievers in college baseball will soon being repping Team USA across his chest.

Neighbors will be invited to the 2023 USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp on Wednesday.

“What a great day for Tyson and his family,” said head coach Pete Hughes per a release. “The opportunity to be a part of a team representing our country in any capacity is the ultimate privilege. This is a tremendous accomplishment for Tyson and for our program to be recognized as the best of the best this country has to offer in college baseball.”

Neighbors becomes just the second Wildcat in school history to be invited to attend the national training camp since K-State Hall of Famer Craig Wilson. Wilson, a 13th-round selection by the Chicago White Sox in the 1992 MLB Draft, was a member of the 1992 U.S. Olympic Baseball Team that competed in Barcelona and represented Team USA at the 1991 Pan-American Games.

“I’m super excited to be chosen to play for Team USA and excited for what that could bring,” said Neighbors per a release. “My focus right now is helping my team win and finding a way to Omaha. I feel our team is getting hot at the right time and we are all pulling the rope in the same direction.”

Neighbors is 11th amongst Division I pitchers with a league-high 10 saves and he’s in the top 10 of the Big 12 in strikeouts. Neighbors has a 4-1 record in 38.1 innings with an opponent’s batting average at just .109.

The USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp will feature 56 of the premier non-draft eligible college players for a five-game, Stars vs. Stripes, intrasquad series June 25-29 at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, N.C. USA Baseball will name a final, 26-man Collegiate National Team roster after the Training Camp that will represent the United States in friendship series against Chinese Taipei and Japan from June 30-July 12.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.