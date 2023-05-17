K-State Technology Development Institute creates machine for entrepreneur

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University’s Technology Development Institute (TDI) has helped a Wichita-based entrepreneur, Merrie East, to design and fabricate a custom piece of automation equipment to increase production volumes.

Kansas State University said Merrie East is an entrepreneur who created and patented a unique product to treat nose bleeds called NozePax. East has been producing the product by hand and selling it through her website and Amazon. As the product began to increase in popularity, she strained to keep up with the demand.

K-State noted East contacted Kansas Department of Commerce to determine whether there were resources available within the state to help her develop a way to increase the production of her product. Representatives put East in contact with the TDI in K-State’s Carl R. Ice College of Engineering. The TDI team evaluated her product, developed a concept to scale production and then began searching for resources to help her fund the development of the equipment.

Staff at TDI helped East prepare a proof-of-concept grant application through the Department of Commerce, which was awarded and provided the capital needed to design and construct the device.

East shared a comment about working with TDI.

“Working with TDI has been a great experience for me to help bring my product to the next level of development,” said East. “In addition to helping with the design and construction of the machine, I was able to work with a business student to help me with updating my website and work on search engine optimization. They were able to come up with a new way to produce my NozePax product and then design a machine to produce them at a much faster rate than I was able to do by hand.”

K-State indicated using the proof-of-concept grant, the TDI team was able to design and build the machine that East is now using to produce her product in larger volumes. She is currently working to expand her local distribution of the NosePax product into local schools and hospitals around the Wichita area and across Kansas.

K-State noted this project was completed with the assistance of the K-State TDI, a U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration University Center that provides a broad range of engineering and business development services to both private industry and university researchers to advance the commercial readiness of new products or technologies.

