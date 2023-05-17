K-State assistant recognized among top coaches

Ebony Gilliam
Ebony Gilliam(Kansas State Athletics)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State assistant basketball coach Ebony Gilliam was recognized for her role in the success of the women’s basketball team.

Gilliam was named to Silver Waves Media’s 2023 list of the “Most Impactful High Major Assistant Coaches in Division I Basketball”. It’s her second straight season on the list.

Gilliam has served as the women’s assistant coach the last two seasons, her second stint in the role. She previously served as assistant coach before a four-year stint as Director of Recruiting Operations.

K-State credits Gilliam with shaping the current roster, which has made consecutive postseason appearances since her return to the sideline. The 2022-23 season saw the Wildcats enter the WNIT and become the 19th NCAA Division I women’s program to surpass the 1,000-win mark.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-70 westbound is scheduled to be closed on May 20 and May 21.
Westbound I-70 to be closed this weekend
A Topeka man who succumbed to his injuries after a shooting in Southwest Topeka has been...
Topeka man identified after succumbs to injuries from shooting in SW Topeka
A man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning near Dover in Wabaunsee...
Eskridge man, 90, suffers fatal injuries in Tuesday morning crash in Wabaunsee County
A family in Shawnee County is searching for justice after they say a trip to the zoo ended when...
Shawnee Co. family says trip to the zoo ends in heart break after dog found dead
FILE
Man accused of rape, giving alcohol to minors remains behind bars in Riley Co.

Latest News

K-State Pitcher invited to National Team Training
K-State’s Neighbors picked for USA National Team Training
Seaman baseball celebrating Regional Championship against Lansing
High school baseball and softball playoff results
Ava Golightley celebrating one of two goals against Lansing in first round of playoffs
High school soccer playoffs roundup
Topeka West boys tennis wins 5A State title
Topeka West tennis reflects on 5A State win