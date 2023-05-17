K-State assistant recognized among top coaches

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State assistant basketball coach Ebony Gilliam was recognized for her role in the success of the women’s basketball team.

Gilliam was named to Silver Waves Media’s 2023 list of the “Most Impactful High Major Assistant Coaches in Division I Basketball”. It’s her second straight season on the list.

Gilliam has served as the women’s assistant coach the last two seasons, her second stint in the role. She previously served as assistant coach before a four-year stint as Director of Recruiting Operations.

K-State credits Gilliam with shaping the current roster, which has made consecutive postseason appearances since her return to the sideline. The 2022-23 season saw the Wildcats enter the WNIT and become the 19th NCAA Division I women’s program to surpass the 1,000-win mark.

