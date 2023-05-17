Johnson Co. traffic stop leads to arrest in Topeka’s 11th homicide

Jeffery Arnold
Jeffery Arnold(Johnson Co. Jail)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The suspect in Topeka’s 11th homicide has been arrested in Johnson Co. after he was found in possession of drugs during a traffic stop for a defective headlamp.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that Jeffery “Cheese” D. Arnold, 52, of Topeka, was arrested by officials in Johnson Co. after a traffic stop for a defective headlamp led them to find narcotics in the vehicle. He was also wanted for the March murder of Deaundreya D. Caraway, 38, also of Topeka.

TPD said Arnold was found and arrested in Johnson County.

Officials said they were called to the 1500 block of SE Quincy St. around 10:15 a.m. on March 26 with reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Caraway suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four days later, TPD took to Facebook in an attempt to locate Arnold in connection with the murder.

This incident was recorded as the 11th homicide in Topeka of 2023. Currently, the Capital City has seen a total of 17 homicides.

Johnson Co. arrest records indicate that Arnold was arrested on Friday, May 12. He was booked into jail on:

  • Possession of marijuana
  • Driving while suspended
  • Defective headlamp
  • Flee or attempt to elude law enforcement
  • Two counts of driving while suspended

As of Wednesday, May 17, Arnold remains behind bars with various bond amounts listed. He has court appearances scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday in Leawood, 5 p.m. on May 23, and 4 p.m. on May 25 in Prairie Village.

13 NEWS has reached out to Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay to inquire about the process Arnold is expected to face for the murder.

Topeka's 11th homicide arrest
With latest homicide, Topeka has recorded 12 slayings so far in 2023

With this week’s announcement that a road rage-related death from a February incident has been classified as a homicide, Topeka has recorded 12 slayings so far this year as of March 30, according to WIBW-TV records.

Attempt to Locate: Officials search for man in connection to Topeka homicide

Officials are looking for Jeffrey “Cheese” Arnold in connection to a weekend homicide in downtown Topeka.

Downtown homicide victim identified by Topeka Police

Topeka Police officials have now identified the victim in a late-morning homicide that happened in downtown Topeka over the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-70 westbound is scheduled to be closed on May 20 and May 21.
Westbound I-70 to be closed this weekend
A family in Shawnee County is searching for justice after they say a trip to the zoo ended when...
Shawnee Co. family says trip to the zoo ends in heart break after dog found dead
A Topeka man who succumbed to his injuries after a shooting in Southwest Topeka has been...
Topeka man identified after succumbs to injuries from shooting in SW Topeka
The Topeka Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 3500 block of SW Kerry Ave.
TPD investigates homicide shooting in south Topeka
FILE
Carbondale woman’s vehicle impaled by guardrail after hydroplane incident

Latest News

FILE
Salt Lake City driver falls asleep at the wheel, flips pickup on Kansas interstate
FILE
East Topeka street set to close as crews repair sewer line
FILE
At least two hospitalized, seriously injured following rollover crash on I-70
Anthony Duane Smith.
Topeka man sentenced to prison for death of Wichita woman in Overland Park