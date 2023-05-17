Investigation yields arrest of 4 after 75+ casings left in S. Topeka bar shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four people have been arrested in connection to a shooting at Victoria’s Bar in South Topeka that left one man with gunshot wounds to his head and torso.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that two arrests have been made in connection to a shooting at Victoria’s Bar. Leon D. Smith-Love I, 28, and Charles D. Wheat, 43, both of Topeka, were arrested in connection to the Sunday morning shooting in South Topeka.

The Sheriff’s Office was called to Victoria’s Bar at 5011 SW Topeka Blvd. around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday with reports of the shooting. When officials arrived, they found more than 75 shell casings while another call was made to a nearby local business where the victim had arrived.

Officials noted that the victim was rushed to Stormont Vail Health with gunshot wounds to both his head and torso.

The Sheriff’s Office has told 13 NEWS that the victim, whose identity has not been released, has since been released from the hospital and is on the road to recovery.

Smith-Love was arrested on Monday and was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on aggravated assault, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle. As of Wednesday, he remains behind bars on a $75,000 bond. He has a court appearance set for 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 17.

Wheat was arrested on Tuesday and was also booked into jail on aggravated assault and criminal discharge of a firearm - recklessly at an occupied vehicle. He also remains behind bars with no bond listed and no court appearance set yet.

Officials also said Kathryn R. Hazelwood, 26, of Topeka was also arrested and booked into jail on possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia while Jason M. Blenden Sr., 49, of Topeka, was booked on an arrest warrant.

The Sheriff’s Office said additional charges and more suspects are expected. Officials continue to investigate.

