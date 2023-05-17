Historical Society receives $40K grant to enhance history museum’s attraction

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Historical Society now has some funds for a historical artifact and attraction at the Kansas Museum of History.

Kansas Tourism delivered a $40,000 check to the Kansas Historical Society on Tuesday, part of an attraction development grant. According to Sarah Bell, the museum’s director, the $40,000 will go towards the history museum’s 1880 Sante Fe train.

Bell says the idea to “enhance” the experience is by allowing visitors to explore the train and feel like a passenger from the 1880s. Before, visitors could only explore one of the two train cars available, but Bell says museum coordinators are currently discussing whether to open both cars for everyone to view.

“While you could walk on one of the [train] cars, you couldn’t walk on another one. So, I will tell you we are looking at opening both of them so you will be even closer to the past,” said Bell.

Bell says she is particularly grateful for the support from the community and Kansas Tourism.

“Any little bit helps, but I think even more important is the partnerships that we have with the people in our community,” said Bell. “This means so much to us because it is coming from Kansas Tourism, who are doing wonderful things, and for them to show their support for us really shows us that what we are doing is important not just for the Topeka community but for Kansas as a whole.”

The museum decided to close temporarily for remodeling back in September 2022, however, it is expected to reopen with a new exhibit by June 2024. The museum gave 13 NEWS a tour of the new gallery. To check out the gallery, click HERE for 13 NEWS’ in-depth report.

