High speeds on county road lead to crash, hospitalization of motorcycle driver

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - High speeds on a county road south of Salina led to the hospitalization of a motorcycle driver from the area

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:05 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16, emergency crews were called to the area of 2440 Water Well Rd. - about a mile east of Ohio St. - with reports of a motorcycle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2004 Yamaha driven by Teagan L. Bradley, 20, of Salina, had been speeding east on Water Well. They said the speeding caused Bradley to lose control of the bike and veer into the westbound lane of traffic where he hit a guardrail.

KHP noted that Bradley was sent to Salina Regional Health Center with suspected serious injuries. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-70 westbound is scheduled to be closed on May 20 and May 21.
Westbound I-70 to be closed this weekend
A family in Shawnee County is searching for justice after they say a trip to the zoo ended when...
Shawnee Co. family says trip to the zoo ends in heart break after dog found dead
A Topeka man who succumbed to his injuries after a shooting in Southwest Topeka has been...
Topeka man identified after succumbs to injuries from shooting in SW Topeka
The Topeka Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 3500 block of SW Kerry Ave.
TPD investigates homicide shooting in south Topeka
FILE
Carbondale woman’s vehicle impaled by guardrail after hydroplane incident

Latest News

Lawrence, Kansas Police Department
Attempted murder charges suggested for teen accused of motel shooting
Donald L. Davis, 32, of Topeka, was arrested in connection with a Tuesday afternoon robbery in...
Man, 32, arrested in Tuesday robbery in central Topeka
Nice today, rain likely especially Thursday night
Pick day of the week, beautiful weather today
High school baseball and softball playoff results
High school baseball and softball playoff results