High speeds on county road lead to crash, hospitalization of motorcycle driver

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - High speeds on a county road south of Salina led to the hospitalization of a motorcycle driver from the area

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:05 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16, emergency crews were called to the area of 2440 Water Well Rd. - about a mile east of Ohio St. - with reports of a motorcycle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2004 Yamaha driven by Teagan L. Bradley, 20, of Salina, had been speeding east on Water Well. They said the speeding caused Bradley to lose control of the bike and veer into the westbound lane of traffic where he hit a guardrail.

KHP noted that Bradley was sent to Salina Regional Health Center with suspected serious injuries. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

