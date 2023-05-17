High school soccer playoffs roundup

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The road to the state championship began for some teams, and here’s how things are shaking up.

These teams moved onto the Regional Championship game:

Washburn Rural vs. Derby Thursday at six p.m.

Seaman vs. St. Thomas Aquinas at 6:15 p.m.

Cair Paravel vs. Eudora at Bettis Sports Complex Thursday at 6:15 p.m.

Hayden @ Rose Hill Thursday at five p.m.

Manhattan @ Dodge City at six p.m.

