High school soccer playoffs roundup

By Vince Lovergine
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The road to the state championship began for some teams, and here’s how things are shaking up.

These teams moved onto the Regional Championship game:

Washburn Rural vs. Derby Thursday at six p.m.

Seaman vs. St. Thomas Aquinas at 6:15 p.m.

Cair Paravel vs. Eudora at Bettis Sports Complex Thursday at 6:15 p.m.

Hayden @ Rose Hill Thursday at five p.m.

Manhattan @ Dodge City at six p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family in Shawnee County is searching for justice after they say a trip to the zoo ended when...
Shawnee Co. family says trip to the zoo ends in heart break after dog found dead
I-70 westbound is scheduled to be closed on May 20 and May 21.
Westbound I-70 to be closed this weekend
The Topeka Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 3500 block of SW Kerry Ave.
TPD investigates homicide shooting in south Topeka
Daniel Gallow, 24, of Topeka
Man arrested in connection to Topeka homicide arrested again for murder
Officials remain on the scene of a shooting at Victoria's Bar as of 1:30 p.m. on May 14, 2023.
75+ casings found after man shot in head, torso at S. Topeka bar

Latest News

Seaman baseball celebrating Regional Championship against Lansing
High school baseball and softball playoff results
Topeka West boys tennis wins 5A State title
Topeka West tennis reflects on 5A State win
Topeka West boys tennis reflects on winning 5A State Title
Santa Clara forward Parker Braun dunks against Gonzaga during the first half of an NCAA college...
REPORT: Kansas adding Christian Braun’s brother