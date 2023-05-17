High school soccer playoffs roundup
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The road to the state championship began for some teams, and here’s how things are shaking up.
These teams moved onto the Regional Championship game:
Washburn Rural vs. Derby Thursday at six p.m.
Seaman vs. St. Thomas Aquinas at 6:15 p.m.
Cair Paravel vs. Eudora at Bettis Sports Complex Thursday at 6:15 p.m.
Hayden @ Rose Hill Thursday at five p.m.
Manhattan @ Dodge City at six p.m.
Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.