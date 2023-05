High school baseball and softball playoff results

VARIOUS, Kan. (WIBW) - The postseason journey has begun for many teams across the state of Kansas so let’s see who’s moving on.

BASEBALL:

Manhattan def. Wichita Heights, 10-0 (Regional Champs)

Seaman def. Lansing, 4-2 (Regional Champs)

Rock Creek def. Wamego, 5-1 (Regional Champs)

SOFTBALL:

Wamego def. Bishop Miege, 4-2

Manhattan def. Wichita Northwest, 9-7 (Regional Champs)

Shawnee Heights def. De Soto, 3-0 (Regional Champs)

Rock Creek def. Ottawa, 16-9

Derby def. Topeka High, 8-6 (Regional Champs)

Spring Hill def. Seaman, 2-0 (Regional Champs)

