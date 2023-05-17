Good Kids - Yingling Auto Art Contest Winners
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For 16 years, Yingling’s Auto Service in North Topeka has hosted its art contest for kids. 119 students from the Seaman District entered, illustrating the theme ‘Your career car: what I want to be when I grow up’. 13News anchor Melissa Brunner was invited to help honor this year’s winners. They include:
-Amelia Koch, kindergarten
-Even Talley, first grade
-Sicily Meyer, second grade
-Hadley Brooks, fourth grade
-Jay Hedges, fifth grade
-Paxton Lane, sixth grade
-Jude Rager, best in show
The winners received a cash prize, two rounds of putt-putt at Sports Center, and an oil change gift certificate for their parents.
Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.