Former college police chief avoids child abuse trial with plea deal

John Caviness
John Caviness(Northwestern Oklahoma State Univ.)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A former Oklahoma college police chief has pleaded guilty to charges ahead of a jury trial scheduled for next week.

Wabaunsee county attorney Tim Liesmann tells us John Caviness entered a plea Tuesday for one count of felony aggravated battery, misdemeanor battery, and misdemeanor interference with law enforcement.

The jury trial will no longer be held. Sentencing will be held July 18.

Caviness was originally charged with two counts of child abuse stemming from an incident involving an 11-year-old.

Caviness was police chief for Northwestern Oklahoma State University at the time of his arrest. He’s no longer employed there. He also used to work as a deputy in Jackson County.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family in Shawnee County is searching for justice after they say a trip to the zoo ended when...
Shawnee Co. family says trip to the zoo ends in heart break after dog found dead
I-70 westbound is scheduled to be closed on May 20 and May 21.
Westbound I-70 to be closed this weekend
The Topeka Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 3500 block of SW Kerry Ave.
TPD investigates homicide shooting in south Topeka
Daniel Gallow, 24, of Topeka
Man arrested in connection to Topeka homicide arrested again for murder
Officials remain on the scene of a shooting at Victoria's Bar as of 1:30 p.m. on May 14, 2023.
75+ casings found after man shot in head, torso at S. Topeka bar

Latest News

The Kansas Historical Society now has some funds for a historical artifact and attraction at...
Historical Society receives $40K grant to enhance history museum’s attraction
The Kansas Museum of History has served as a collective memory for Kansans since its...
Kansas Museum of History progresses on construction overhaul
A Topeka private school celebrated its past and future by kicking off a new project Tuesday.
Topeka Collegiate celebrates 40 years, breaks ground on first of several projects
Newman Regional Health expands Express Care hours
Newman Regional Health expands Express Care hours