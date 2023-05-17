Former college police chief avoids child abuse trial with plea deal

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A former Oklahoma college police chief has pleaded guilty to charges ahead of a jury trial scheduled for next week.

Wabaunsee county attorney Tim Liesmann tells us John Caviness entered a plea Tuesday for one count of felony aggravated battery, misdemeanor battery, and misdemeanor interference with law enforcement.

The jury trial will no longer be held. Sentencing will be held July 18.

Caviness was originally charged with two counts of child abuse stemming from an incident involving an 11-year-old.

Caviness was police chief for Northwestern Oklahoma State University at the time of his arrest. He’s no longer employed there. He also used to work as a deputy in Jackson County.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.