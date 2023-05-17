Ford recalls 310,000 trucks to fix problem with driver’s front air bag

FILE - A Ford sign is shown at a dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Ford...
FILE - A Ford sign is shown at a dealership in Springfield, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Ford is recalling more than 310,000 trucks in the U.S. because the driver’s front air bag may not inflate in a crash.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling more than 310,000 trucks in the U.S. because the driver’s front air bag may not inflate in a crash.

The recall covers certain F-250, F-350, F-450, and F-550 Super Duty trucks from the 2016 model year.

The company says dust can accumulate in a cable inside the steering wheel, interrupting the electrical connection. Ford says it’s not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.

Dealers will replace the steering wheel wiring assembly at no cost to owners, who will be notified starting July 5.

Owners may hear popping or clicking noises inside the steering wheel, or steering wheel switches and the horn might not work. They may also see an air bag warning light notifying them of the problem.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-70 westbound is scheduled to be closed on May 20 and May 21.
Westbound I-70 to be closed this weekend
A family in Shawnee County is searching for justice after they say a trip to the zoo ended when...
Shawnee Co. family says trip to the zoo ends in heart break after dog found dead
A Topeka man who succumbed to his injuries after a shooting in Southwest Topeka has been...
Topeka man identified after succumbs to injuries from shooting in SW Topeka
The Topeka Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 3500 block of SW Kerry Ave.
TPD investigates homicide shooting in south Topeka
FILE
Carbondale woman’s vehicle impaled by guardrail after hydroplane incident

Latest News

FILE
High speeds on county road lead to crash, hospitalization of motorcycle driver
Literacy interventionist Liz Snapp talks with third grader Jakeem Henderson, 8, at Schaumburg...
‘Mississippi miracle’: Kids’ reading scores have soared in Deep South states
Lawrence, Kansas Police Department
Attempted murder charges suggested for teen accused of motel shooting
Xia'la Long kisses her uncle Randy Long's tombstone while posing for a picture for her mother,...
Black victims of violent crime disproportionately denied aid in many states