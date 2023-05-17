East Topeka street set to close as crews repair sewer line

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An East Topeka street is set to close for about two weeks as crews repair a sewer line.

Officials with the City of Topeka say that on Wednesday morning, May 17, SE Fairfax St. between 5th and 6th will be completely closed.

Crews with CT Plumbing said the closure is needed for sewer line repair work.

According to officials, the work is expected to last for about two weeks depending on the weather.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.