City Council approves land bank program in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After nearly two months of discussion, The Topeka Governing Body approved an ordinance Tuesday which will allow the City to begin the process of creating a pilot land bank program.

“The first part is we’ll assemble a commission, and those individuals will help guide the process,” said Topeka City Manager Steve Wade. “The county has tax sales on an annualized basis. So what we’ll do is we’ll look at what might be coming up on a tax sale, and see if it’s something that fits well for us. At that point in time, we’d be a bidder just like anybody else.”

City leaders have been searching for ways to create more housing in Topeka.

“There’s a definite need for housing, and affordable housing here in the city. And certainly a land bank gives you the opportunity to convert some land that’s not being used well,” Wade said.

Wade said a land bank is a way to make use of already existing homes, especially in inner city areas, that are unable to be maintained for a number of reasons.

“We’ve tried hard to work on infill in the inner city. What that means is where you have lots that are vacant, where you have homes that have deteriorated, maybe it’s because of a fire, here’s a chance to turn those into usable homes.”

Wade also wanted to be clear that the City doesn’t intent to compete with commercial real restate developers.

“Certainly our intention is never to outbid somebody. It’s just if something is not being bid on that would be good, then the City will look at it.”

Some council members appreciate the efforts to create more housing in Topeka, but voiced concerns about a land bank approach.

“My concern is I want to make sure that they due their due diligence before they spend any money,” said Topeka City Council member Karen Hiller. “And that we really make sure that the things … we have a lot of programs. We’ve also tried some things and some things have worked and made sense and other things were a good idea but didn’t work. There’s enough institutional history here as well as what other communities have tried.”

Wade said the City hopes to begin the process by acquiring six to eight homes in the short term. The pilot program will be in effect through 2026.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.