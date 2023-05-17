Charges filed against convicted felon in connection to Topeka homicide

Charges have been filed against a convicted felon in connection to a Topeka homicide that...
Charges have been filed against a convicted felon in connection to a Topeka homicide that occurred on April 18.(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Charges have been filed against a convicted felon in connection to a Topeka homicide that occurred on April 18.

Shawnee County District Attorney Michael Kagay announced that charges were filed against Daniel R. Gallow for premeditated first-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for the April killing of Troy Shepard.

Gallow was arrested on Monday, May 15, by the Topeka Police Department in connection to an April 18 homicide.

Around 3:20 on April 18, officers were called to the 900 block of SW 17th St. with reports of a shooting. Troy Shepard, 55, of Topeka, was found at the scene with life-threatening gunshot wounds and later died from his injuries.

Gallow still remains in custody.

