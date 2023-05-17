Catholic Charities among United Way of Kaw Valley partners meeting basic needs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s one day designed to make a big impact on the community.

United Way of Kaw Valley’s Day of Giving is June 7th. People will be able to designate gifts to various areas to unlock matching gifts.

One area of focus is basic needs. Thom Fox, manager of proposals and relationships for Catholic Charities, visited Eye on NE Kansas to discuss how his group and other partner organizations assist with meeting food needs and rent and utility assistance. Watch the video to hear how much Catholic Charities has seen those needs grow in recent areas. He also discusses how meeting those needs often leads to connecting people with additional services.

United Way of Kaw Valley Day of Giving is June 7. Visit www.uwkvdayofgiving.org to learn more - and to donate on the day of the event.

