Case opened into Riley Co. scam that left victim out $4K

By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A case has been opened regarding a scam in Riley Co. that left one man out $4,000 after a mid-morning phone call.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16, officials were called to the 800 block of Davis Dr. in Manhattan with reports of identity theft.

When officials arrived, they said a 67-year-old man reported he received a phone call from a scammer that posed as a bank representative. The scammer relayed personal information to the victim who then transferred money out of his own bank account into that of the scammers.

RCPD said the victim lost about $4,000 in the scam.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

