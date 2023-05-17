Brown V. Board historical site hosts discussion to celebrate anniversary

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Brown v. Board Sumner Legacy Trust (BvBSLT) hosted an on-site discussion to celebrate the 69th anniversary of the Supreme Court’s ruling, saying that separating children in public schools because of race was unconstitutional, leading to the integration of public schools.

The discussion included the release of 32 videos, capturing the stories of students and teachers during the desegregation era. They shared their experiences, the physical conditions and impact that the court decision had on integrating schools.

Former Topeka Public Schools educator Dr. Beryl New was a student at Monroe Elementary School from 1961-64. “We had high quality teachers, people who really cared about our success, knew our parents and wanted to make sure that we learned all that we were supposed to learn while we were in whatever our assigned grade was at that time,” New said.

The discussion also involved speaking about civil rights issues in America’s history and how Brown v. Board helped resolve those issues.

“It represents, for me, the fight that people had to provide the opportunities for blacks,” Dale Cushinberry said, when discussing Brown v. Board. “It wasn’t for better schools or better teachers, but it was for opportunities that were being denied.”

The BvBSLT says plans are underway for a year-long celebration of the 70th anniversary of the ruling.

