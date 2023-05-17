Biologists begin fish telemetry project at Tuttle Creek and Milford Reservoirs

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks and Kansas State University biologists are starting a fish telemetry project at Tuttle Creek and Milford Reservoirs.

Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks said the long-term telemetry study will examine movement patterns and space use of Kansas’ most recreationally valuable fish. Data collected will give Fisheries biologists a better understanding of fish movement within reservoirs and fish passage downstream through reservoir dams.

Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks indicated biologists will be implanting 15 acoustic transmitters in the following species at Tuttle Creek and Milford reservoirs:

Blue catfish

Channel catfish

Walleye

Saugeye

Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks said the transmitters will allow biologists to monitor fish movement over the next few years. Fish fitted with acoustic transmitters will be externally marked with a small purple vinyl tag affixed just below the dorsal fin. Each tag is labeled with “KSU RESEARCH - PLEASE RELEASE” on one side and a tag ID number with contact information on the other. Anglers are encouraged to thoroughly examine captured fish and release all fish with a purple tag.

Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks indicated additionally, underwater receives will also be utilized and have been placed in Tuttle Creek and Milford Reservoirs as well as the Republican, Big Blue, Kansas, and Smoky Hill rivers. Receives are placed on mooring lines marked by yellow or orange bullet floats with white stickers labeled “FISH RESEARCH EQUIPMENT - DO NOT DISTURB.” These receives are deep underwater and continuously listen for telemetered fish, allowing biologists to know when a specific fish was near each receiver.

Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks said this collaborative effort with KSU compliments earlier blue catfish tagging studies conducted by KDWP in Tuttle Creek and Milford Reservoirs. Fish tagged in the earlier studies are marked with an orange and yellow tag and do not have implanted transmitters; these fish may be harvested if they meet the legal length requirements.

Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks noted data collected from tagged fish is crucial for biologists to manage fisheries and assist in future angling success. Anglers should report the catch and release date, and location, of fish with purple tags to kgido@ksu.edu. If a blue catfish with an orange or yellow tag is caught, please instead call (620) 342-0658 to report the catch.

