Attempted murder charges suggested for teen accused of motel shooting

Lawrence, Kansas Police Department
Lawrence, Kansas Police Department(LKPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Attempted murder charges have been suggested for the teen accused of shooting a victim at a North Lawrence motel.

The Lawrence Police Department says that on Tuesday, May 16, officials arrested Evan Heffner, 18, of Lawrence, in connection to the recent shooting at Motel 6 which left one person hospitalized.

Investigators said they worked throughout the week to interview witnesses and review evidence found at the scene.

LPD said it was called the North Lawrence motel on Wednesday, May 10. When officials arrived, they could not find the victim as they had arrived in the emergency room about 10 minutes after the response.

Officials said the victim spoke with them and had been hit by gunfire. They sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said they will now work to send the affidavit to the Douglas Co. District Attorney’s Office with suggested charges of attempted first-degree murder.

Heffner was booked into the Douglas Co. Jail on attempted murder in the 1st degree - interventional and premeditated. He remains behind bars with no bond listed.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-70 westbound is scheduled to be closed on May 20 and May 21.
Westbound I-70 to be closed this weekend
A family in Shawnee County is searching for justice after they say a trip to the zoo ended when...
Shawnee Co. family says trip to the zoo ends in heart break after dog found dead
A Topeka man who succumbed to his injuries after a shooting in Southwest Topeka has been...
Topeka man identified after succumbs to injuries from shooting in SW Topeka
The Topeka Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 3500 block of SW Kerry Ave.
TPD investigates homicide shooting in south Topeka
FILE
Carbondale woman’s vehicle impaled by guardrail after hydroplane incident

Latest News

FILE
High speeds on county road lead to crash, hospitalization of motorcycle driver
Donald L. Davis, 32, of Topeka, was arrested in connection with a Tuesday afternoon robbery in...
Man, 32, arrested in Tuesday robbery in central Topeka
Nice today, rain likely especially Thursday night
Pick day of the week, beautiful weather today
High school baseball and softball playoff results
High school baseball and softball playoff results