Attempted murder charges suggested for teen accused of motel shooting

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Attempted murder charges have been suggested for the teen accused of shooting a victim at a North Lawrence motel.

The Lawrence Police Department says that on Tuesday, May 16, officials arrested Evan Heffner, 18, of Lawrence, in connection to the recent shooting at Motel 6 which left one person hospitalized.

Investigators said they worked throughout the week to interview witnesses and review evidence found at the scene.

LPD said it was called the North Lawrence motel on Wednesday, May 10. When officials arrived, they could not find the victim as they had arrived in the emergency room about 10 minutes after the response.

Officials said the victim spoke with them and had been hit by gunfire. They sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said they will now work to send the affidavit to the Douglas Co. District Attorney’s Office with suggested charges of attempted first-degree murder.

Heffner was booked into the Douglas Co. Jail on attempted murder in the 1st degree - interventional and premeditated. He remains behind bars with no bond listed.

