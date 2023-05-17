Attack on Manhattan teen in her home leads to arrest of two others

Riley County Police Department/Facebook
Riley County Police Department/Facebook(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An afternoon attack on a Manhattan teenager in her own home led to the arrest of two other teenagers from the area.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, officials were called to the 2100 block of Mike Pl. in Manhattan with reports of an aggravated battery.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 16-year-old girl who reported two other teens came to her house and began to physically fight her until she was knocked unconscious.

RCPD said the teenage victim was taken to Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan for treatment of her injuries.

Officials also said the investigation led to the arrest of Keeghan Rayburn, 16, of Ogden, and Scarlett Mercado, 16, of Manhattan. Both were processed for aggravated battery and were released to their guardians.

