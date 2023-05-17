Arrest made after vehicle reported stolen found in Central Topeka

An arrest has been made after a vehicle reported stolen out of the Capital City was found in Central Topeka.
By Sarah Motter
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that on Wednesday, May 17, a car reported stolen out of Topeka was found at a gas station near 6th and MacVicar Ave.

Officials said the gray Kia passenger car had been reported stolen on Tuesday.

TPD said officials saw the vehicle which had been reported stolen at a nearby gas station and initiated a traffic stop as the driver pulled over in the Dollar Tree parking lot.

Officials did indicate that one male driver was taken into custody as investigators were on the way to process the scene. The suspect’s identity has not yet been released.

